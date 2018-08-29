Could Alfred Morris be the starting running back against the Vikings?

If you weren’t miffed about being subjected to Joe Williams and Jeremy McNichols against the Houston Texans, only to see Alfred Morris show up after a week and dominate the Indianapolis Colts, well you should be. Morris was the star of the show in Saturday’s preseason loss against the Colts. 17 carries, 84 yards, welcome to the team.

But was he good enough that he might unseat Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon? Brian Baldinger thinks so. He’s had some nice film segments we’ve already talked about and now he’s back into the 49ers well of opportunity, examining Morris.

.@49ers @FredoSauce looks like he will be the starting RB to me come September 9. And he knows the offense and his legs look fresh. Good fit for player and team. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/JbcH2cTekN — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 26, 2018

In that video he says he thinks Morris could be the starting running back come Week 1 against the Vikings. Eaaaaaaaaassssyy there. Morris looked good, but the Colts are not the Vikings and we didn’t get a chance to see McKinnon or Breida against the Colts. Plus it’s only one game. Anyone can look good in one game.

I do think the 49ers have found their third running back. And it isn’t Joe Williams or Jeremy McNichols. Given that it’s one game, Morris has the resume to show he works in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and if you put him, McKinnon, and Breida all in the same play (this isn’t out of the question) that’s a mismatch.

I don’t doubt for a second McKinnon being named the starting running back is a loosely used term based on the backfield, it’s why I want no part of it in fantasy. All three of those running backs will get carries. While Morris may not be the starter, I do think he’s capable of getting a sizable load this season and the combination of him, Breida, and McKinnon could make one of the deadliest three-headed beasts in the league.

But the starter? Not sure about that.

Fooch’s update: John Lynch offered a response on KNBR (h/t 49ers Webzone). He did not specifically say if Baldinger was right or wrong, but did compliment him on his evaluation of Morris.