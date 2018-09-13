49ers slip in Super Bowl 53 odds following Week 1 loss

In news that should surprise nobody, the San Francisco 49ers’ odds to win Super Bowl 53 took a hit following their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers entered the game at 20/1, but now find themselves at 33/1, according to OddsShark.

Prior to Week 1, the 49ers had the same odds as the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. All three lost last week, but Houston and LA dropped to 25/1. The Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, and Baltimore Ravens all climbed ahead of the 49ers.

The 49ers odds could move quite a bit over this first half of the season. They are favored at home against Detroit this week, and then will likely be road underdogs against the Chiefs and Chargers. I would be happy with the 49ers coming out of this first quarter of the season at 2-2, but 1-3 or even 0-4 are not exactly out of the realm of the possible. If you really think the 49ers bounce back from the first quarter of the season, you might just be best suited waiting for longer odds.

In related news, Football Outsiders posted their weekly playoff odds following the close of Week 1. The 49ers dropped 10.2 percent, and remain behind the Seahawks in NFC West and wild card odds.