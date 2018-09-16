Picks against the spread for week 2 NFL games

The 2018 NFL season is officially in full swing, which means regular season betting is back. I’m back for another year of picks in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting 5 games each week and picking them against the spread. I managed a 4-0-1 performance in Week 1, so I’m certainly pleased with that. Fingers crossed for a decent performance in Week 2.

I was pondering the San Francisco 49ers with one of the Week 2 picks, but I just could not pull the trigger. The 49ers head into the game favored by between six and seven points, with the SuperContest line at six. I think they beat the Detroit Lions, but there are so many question marks between these two teams. The Lions were a disaster on Monday Night Football, and edge rusher Ezekiel Ansah is questionable for the game. The Lions defense is shaky at best, so I think we see the 49ers offense rebounds well this week.

It’s the other side of the ball where I am concerned. The 49ers should have an advantage against the Lions guards. Frank Ragnow struggled in Week 1, and T.J. Lang is out with a back injury. DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, and Solomon Thomas could do some big work inside, but my concern is with the Lions receivers. Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, and Kenny Golladay present a serious test for the 49ers secondary. If the 49ers pass rush does not bring the heat, it could be a long day.

The line on this game opened at 49ers -3.5, but that ugly MNF game quickly swing the line to its current position. They say you should play the number not the team. I really don’t like seeing that kind of movement given the questions surrounding the 49ers. And so, after all that, I decided not to use them in the SuperContest.

Here are my five SuperContest picks for Week 2.

Texans (PK) over TITANS

STEELERS (-4) over Chiefs

SAINTS (-8.5) over Browns

BRONCOS (-6) over Raiders

Giants (+3) over COWBOYS

I was not overly enamored with a lot of the lines this week. The pick that might scare me the most of this group is Steelers over Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Co. looked phenomenal last week, while the Steelers couldn’t manage more than a tie against the Browns. I have a feeling we see Pittsburgh rebound against a bad Chiefs defense.

The Giants-Cowboys game could be a fun one. The Cowboys offensive line, normally a strength, is dealing with a lot of problems. Most notably, losing center Travis Frederick indefinitely is as big an issue as any team is facing from a non-QB loss. A road dog is not the best of options, but after a solid enough showing against a strong Jaguars team last week, I think the Giants are a live one.

I went 9-6-1 overall in Week 1. Here are all my picks for Week 2:

BENGALS vs. Ravens (PK): Bengals — Win

WASHINGTON vs. Colts (+6): Washington

FALCONS vs. Panthers (+6): Falcons

PACKERS vs. Vikings (-7): Packers

BILLS vs. Chargers (-7): Bills

TITANS vs. Texans (PK): Texans

STEELERS vs. Chiefs (+4): Steelers

JETS vs. Dolphins (+2.5): Dolphins

BUCCANEERS vs. Eagles (-3.5): Bucs

SAINTS vs. Browns (+8.5): Saints

RAMS vs. Cardinals (+12.5): Cardinals

49ERS vs. Lions (+6): 49ers

JAGUARS vs. Patriots (-1): Jaguars

BRONCOS vs. Raiders (+6): Broncos

COWBOYS vs. Giants (+3): Giants

BEARS vs. Seahawks (+3.5): Bears