Which non-49ers game are you looking forward to in Week 2?

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season. We got our first taste of Week 2 with a strange game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals and now can move on to the Sunday games. Unlike Week 1, the sloppy play that accompanies the games for the first weeks begins to get flushed out here, and there should be some good stuff to watch as a result.

The San Francisco 49ers get going at 1:00 PM. against the Detroit Lions, but there’s obviously other games that many of you may be curious about, and if you play fantasy, may be interested in while the 49ers play. I’m trying to figure out what I’ll watch while I make protein pancakes and do my morning cardio.

Most likely I’ll be watching some of the Cleveland Browns. The Brows are gonna Brown, but I’d love to see what comedy I’ll get out of them going up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints got punked hard by Ryan Fitzpatrick of all people last week, especially after that defense was praise all offseason. I’m also going to be watching the Los Angeles Chargers against the Buffalo Bills for two reasons: I have the Chargers locked in as my defense this week in fantasy and Buffalo has Josh Allen making his debut. The Bills are an awful team and have a lot of work, I don’t think Allen will be able to do much with this roster besides complete a few passes. This is already a step up.

The one game I wish I could catch is the Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West is something to watch this year and after the Rams had their game against the Raiders, I’m curious how they can do in a divisional game.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 10:00 a.m., FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills, 10:00 a.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 10:00 a.m., FOX

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 10:00 a.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints, 10:00 a.m., FOX

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 10:00 a.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10:00 a.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10:00 a.m., FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Washington, 10:00 AM., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 5:20 p.m., NBC