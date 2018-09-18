Joey Bosa might miss 49ers-Chargers game

The San Francisco 49ers don’t face the Los Angeles Chargers until Week 4, but they might not have to face defensive end Joey Bosa when that game arrives. Bosa did not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills due to a bruised bone in his left foot, and it is expected to keep him out into October, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Bosa injured his foot early in training camp, but was expected back in the opening weeks of the season. Instead, it is dragging on and costing the Chargers leading pass rusher. They still have Melvin Ingram to bring the heat, but Bosa’s absence is a big deal.

The Chargers struggled to bring consistent pressure in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. They managed six pressures on Patrick Mahomes, but only generated one sack — and it was on a blitz by safety Derwin James. On Sunday against a bad Buffalo Bills team, the Chargers ratcheted up the pressure. They sacked Josh Allen five times, with Ingram leading the way with 1.5 sacks. Derwin James had another sack, so those safety blitzes will be something to watch in Week 4.

The 49ers have plenty to figure out between now and Week 4, but this will be something to keep an eye on heading into Week 4. Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked six times on Sunday against the Lions, although those seemed like coverage sacks more often than not. The 49ers offensive line is still working to gel together, but they’ll face a challenge in LA even if Bosa does not play.