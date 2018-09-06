Are the 49ers better, worse, or the same at offensive line from a year ago?

The San Francisco 49ers have significantly overhauled their offensive line in 2018. The team spent big bucks on center Weston Richburg and spent a high first round pick on tackle Mike McGlinchey (immediately followed by trading Trent Brown). They did not re-sign guard Brandon Fusco, and instead signed Mike Person to compete with Joshua Garnett at right guard.

Add in a cutdown day trade for tackle Shon Coleman and a modest signing of offensive lineman Matt Tobin, and plenty has changed from 2017 to 2018. You’ve got a line that will feature four new starters compared to Week 1 a year ago, and three new starters from the end of the season.

2017 OL depth chart

LT: Joe Staley, John Theus

LG: Zane Beadles, Laken Tomlinson

C: Daniel Kilgore, Erik Magnuson

RG: Brandon Fusco

RT: Trent Brown, Garry Gilliam

2018 OL depth chart

LT: Joe Staley, Shon Coleman, Matt Tobin

LG: Laken Tomlinson, Erik Magnuson

C: Weston Richburg

RG: Mike Person, Joshua Garnett

RT: Mike McGlinchey, Garry Gilliam

The 49ers had a host of issues on the line last year, so it is not surprising the team would look to overhaul the group. And considering the investment in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the offensive line is just a wee bit important.

It is hard to argue the talent level is not at least improved. Richburg is an upgrade over Kilgore. Fusco had his moments last season, but Person and a healthy Garnett offer a potential valuable competition at right guard. It remains to be seen if Mike McGlinchey is an upgrade over Trent Brown, but I feel like his floor is higher than that of Brown.

But even with all this new talent, will we see the unit perform better in 2018? If you can’t see the poll below, click here.