Golden Nuggets: Superbowl Sunday

Good morning folks, happy Superbowl Sunday to all. This miserable season will finally close out later today as the Los Angeles Rams of St. Louis play the New England Patriots. This should amount to one of the better Superbowls of recent memory, as both teams sport extremely high-powered offenses and capable defenses, along with well-respected coaching staffs. Most interestingly, however, is the high number of fanbases that should be invested in this game - rather than just the normal division rival (and historical rival) fanbases picking clear sides, this year features a high-profile jilted fanbase (New Orleans Saints) likely pushing all in on the New England Patriots (can confirm from firsthand experience in the city), along with a curious case among 49ers fans.

Sure, I feel like most 49ers fans are partial to seeing the division rival Rams take an embarrassing beating on the biggest stage, as many of seemed to be Saints fans a few weeks ago. However, the issue of Joe Montana’s legacy as the greatest ever has already been well-challenged by Patriots QB Tom Brady, and a fair amount of 49ers fans would like to stop the bleeding where it is, and avoid Brady piling on more numbers to back his claim to the title. To be fair, a lot of individuals simply don’t like the New England Patriots due to their aggressively successful ways, as well. I can understand and respect all of those viewpoints, to which I can only respond, “Go Patriots (for today)”.

Anyway, in a recent interview, Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence that kicker Robbie Gould would be back with the team next season. The kicker has been absolutely dominant in his two season with the 49ers (a strange thing to say for sure, but here we are), and even the coach voiced some concerns about Gould’s affinity for the city of Chicago, where he spent nearly a decade of his career. He further acknowledged that Gould’s family still resides in Chicago. Despite understanding the draw to return, Shanahan wrapped it up with the following sound byte:

“I know it will all work out. I know we’ve got two sides that want to work it out and I’m not worried about losing Robbie.”

Let’s hope so. Enjoy your Superbowl watching activities today, all!

John Lynch misses out on 2019 Hall of Fame | Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area | Bonilla, 49ers Webzone

Kyle Shanahan on next-gen tracking technology in practice | Chan, NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan expects Robbie Gould back in 2019 | Bonilla, 49ers Webzone