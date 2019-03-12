Live updates on day 2 of NFL free agency

We are back for Day 2 of NFL free agency. The first day saw a lot of the pre-negotiated deals get done, so there were not too many surprises. The big surprise for the San Francisco 49ers was that they channeled some nostalgia by bringing in a player recovering from an ACL tear. That’s right, Kwon Alexander is going to be Fred Warner’s partner in crime. Alexander has shown he can play and the days of these injuries ending careers may be behind us, but it’s fun to poke the bear with it given the team’s history.

It was a busy day around the NFL. The most interesting thing is Earl Thomas remains unsigned. Both Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu have locked up deals for $84 million with Washington and $42 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

It was a busy evening as well. Free safety LaMarcus Joyner agreed to a four-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, and linebacker C.J. Mosley agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets.

We’ll continue to update this thread today as things continue. Keep an eye out for Thomas.