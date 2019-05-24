NFL announces Cleveland and Kansas City to host 2021 and 2023 NFL Drafts

On Wednesday afternoon the NFL announced where the draft would be held for the years 2021 and 2023. The draft is headed to smaller-sized NFL markets, as Cleveland will host the 2021 Draft before Kansas City gets the event two years later.

From the mid-1960s up until 2014,, the draft was held at some venue in New York City. From 2015-6 the draft was held in Chicago. The prior three years have been in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Nashville. Outside of 1956, from the fourth round and on, the draft has never been held in California, let alone San Francisco.

The 2018 host was Dallas, and 2020 will be Las Vegas, the league is alternating years where the even year will be a big market. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that 2022 would be a big market as well. How would fans feel if the draft came to the Bay Area? I imagine those that do a lot of commuting might lean towards no. Then again, it’s a spectacle that many have on their bucket list. With the draft being in your neck of the woods, you could convince yourself that for one weekend, it would be worth it.

There’s no telling if the San Francisco 49ers are even interested in hosting themselves. I’m not sure if the team notified the NFL, but that’s the first step in the process. The NFL usually sends information to teams in July, and the team then bids are submitted in August. The team could also offer a bid for a year beyond 2022.

Would you be interested in the draft being held in the Bay Area?