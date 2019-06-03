2 49ers land in Pro Football Focus’ top 100 game performances

Pro Football Focus has been grading NFL games since 2006. They recently put together the best single-game performances in their database. Since then, there are a few San Francisco 49ers games that come to mind. I thought for sure one of Frank Gore’s games would be on the list, but you won’t find him on this list. Aldon Smith had a five-sack performance against the Chicago Bears in 2012. That didn’t crack the list, either.

Here’s who did:

35. TRAMAINE BROCK, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 96.9 OVERALL GRADE, WEEK 5 OF THE 2013 SEASON Targeted four times in this game against the Texans, Brock allowed just two catches for 32 yards and came down with two interceptions in an all-around excellent performance in coverage.

Does that game ring a bell?

On the third play of the game, Brock intercepted Matt Schaub. Brock did a great job disguising his coverage. Check it out:

That wasn’t the last time the ball found Brock this game.

In the second quarter, Brock took advantage of Schaub being late.

What a game for Brock. He was superb all of 2013.

The other Niner performance on the list was Vernon Davis in the 2011 Divisional round playoffs.

7. VERNON DAVIS, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 97.9 OVERALL GRADE, DIVISIONAL ROUND OF THE 2011 SEASON The Alex Smith to Vernon Davis connection was in full flow in this divisional round game against the Saints. Davis caught seven of his eight targets on the day for 180 yards, two touchdowns, five first downs and 77 yards after the catch. His 95.7 single-game receiving grade from this game still stands as the third-best single-game mark of the PFF era for a tight end.

Davis cracks the top-10 in one of the most exciting playoff games of the past decade. The New Orleans Saints had three wide receivers go over 100 yards receiving on the day. It was the Davis show for the 49ers offense that day. Like PFF mentioned above, each time Davis touched the ball, it resulted in something positive for the Niners.

If you were wondering which other players made the list that played the 49ers, here they are:

No. 89 Dallas Cowboys OG Zack Martin-95.7 grade, Week 7, 2017

No. 60 Dallas Cowboys OG Zack Martin-96.2 grade, Week 4, 2016

No. 47 Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner-96.5 grade, Week 13, 2018

No. 33 Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger-96.9 grade, Week 2, 2015