Golden Nuggets: More Questions Than Answers

According to Josina Anderson, Josh Norman is dealing with fractured ribs. Per Anderson, Norman will attempt to play through the injury.

“On Monday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters that cornerback Josh Norman is dealing with a rib injury and will be limited this week as the team prepares to host the Los Angeles Rams.”

“On defense as players, we know that it’s on us. It’s upon us to go out and execute the game plan that he’s set forth for us. He’s done, like I said an incredible job, especially in his first year. The type of style and the flair he’s brought to the defense. Obviously I’ve got a really close relationship with him, with him being my linebacker coach my first three years. He’s been the exact same person ever since becoming the defensive coordinator.”

“Beckham is a free agent after clearing waivers.”

“According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers did not select Lance, guard Aaron Banks, running back Trey Sermon or cornerback Ambry Thomas with 2021 in mind, although the hope was that Banks could push for a starting role.”

Don’t get me wrong — Nick Bosa is a good player.

But the 49ers are a bad defense that’s allowing 131.6 rushing yards and 25.2 points per game, and every starter shares blame for that, including Bosa. His seven sacks are great, but each game he’s doing small things that hurt the defense.

The Cardinals call another screen to Bosa’s side. This time, the oblivoius Bosa lets Conner slip right by him and again tries to sack McCoy, who tosses the ball over Bosa’s head to Conner, who runs through the middle of the 49ers defense for a 45-yard touchdown. Bosa made the first mistake. He allowed this horrendous play to happen.