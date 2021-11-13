Golden Nuggets: Kittle Works On His Ball Security

Here’s a look at the practice report from Friday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Arik Armstead (neck)

OL Tom Compton (personal)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)

WR Mohamed Sanu (knee)

S Tavon Wilson (foot)

Armstead pops up with a new injury. We’ll see if he practices Saturday. If Armstead can’t play Monday night, that’d be a massive blow to an already depleted defensive line.

LIMITED

DL Arden Key (oblique)

TE George Kittle (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (neck)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

DB Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

“I’m as eager for that as everyone else is,” Shanahan said. “There’s no hidden agenda here to not play the guy that we committed a ton to, but my biggest commitment, no matter what the pressure is, no matter what anyone says is that we’re going to do it when it’s right for Trey and when it’s right for our team. And we don’t think it’s that moment yet. Could be very soon.”

“Head coach Kyle Shanahan expected Jimmie Ward to return to the practice field today, and that’s what happened.”

“While the hype of OBJ impacting a high-octane Rams’ offense is high, Rams coach Sean McVay is not in rush to throw the star receiver in the mix.”

“I know I don’t have the greatest ball security, but it’s the first fumble I’ve lost,” Kittle said. “So it’s annoying. I don’t want it to happen again. So just have a little extra emphasis on it.”

Mathematically the 49ers playoff hopes are still alive going into Week 10, which should make for an interesting game against a Rams club that could be the class of the NFC. However, San Francisco’s four-game win streak against LA probably comes to an end in their first matchup against new Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Rams 31, 49ers 20

In a survey of SB Nation Reacts users, voters picked the San Francisco 49ers (+4) on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Despite the Rams being 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, fans must be wary of Los Angeles being able to beat the Niners on the road and cognizant of the fact that San Francisco has won each of the last four contests.

Will that change on Monday night, with the 49ers having lost four of their last five games?