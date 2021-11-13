Injury updates: Hasty, Kirkpatrick ruled out; Norman, Ward questionable

A day after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL during Friday’s practice. If you’re a fan of football, you appreciate players like Woods. However, injuries are unfortunate, and they are never something you want to see.

Brian Allen, the Rams center, Darious Williams, their starting cornerback, and Von Miller, are all listed as questionable for Monday night. Sean McVay said he expects Miller to be “ready to roll,” but he didn’t sound as confident about Allen.

Here’s the 49ers injury report ahead of Sunday night:

OUT

DT Maurice Hurst

S Tavon Wilson

WR Mohamed Sanu

RB JaMycal Hasty

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

QUESTIONABLE

CB Josh Norman

S Jimmie Ward

DL Arden Key

Ask, and you shall receive. We could be looking at a start for Deommodore Lenoir or Ambry Thomas with Kirkpatrick out and Norman questionable. Lenoir has played 191 defensive snaps this season while being active in four games, while Thomas has only seen nine defensive snaps (all in Week 1).

The only other option at cornerback is veteran Dontae Johnson, who played a few snaps in the slot in recent games but hasn’t played outside since the Packers game on Sunday Night Football.

Ward is listed as questionable but he’s expected to play Monday. Ward tends to have his best games against the Rams. The 49ers could use his coverage skills against Cooper Kupp.

Shanahan said the 49ers cut Jalen Hurd because it became clear his knee injury wasn’t going to allow him to play this year: “We had to move on.” Shanahan said the team tried to give Hurd as much time as possible, but it just didn’t work out.

Jeff Wilson Jr. got through the week better than last week. Shanahan said he expects Wilson Jr. to be involved despite a scare on Wednesday. I’ll be curious if Trey Sermon remains an afterthought in the offense with Hasty ruled out.

Jaylon Moore expects to start at right tackle. Trent Williams says he thinks Moore will be “pretty good” stepping in at right tackle. Williams has been impressed with how Moore has performed in practice and when he filled in for Williams against the Colts. “He has a very high ceiling,” Williams said.