The 3 best prop bets for 49ers/Rams on Monday

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and the Director of Content for Ball Blast Football, if you don’t know.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Niners are 4 point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams. Here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Elijah Mitchell over 61.5 rushing yards and 14.5 attempts

Simply put, Mitchell has been the 49ers' most consistent weapon this season. In the six games, he’s played this year, he’s averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry in five of them. He’s also gone over 100 yards in three of them. The 49ers are going to do everything they can to slow this game down and prevent Sean McVay’s offense from taking the field. That means lots of rushing attempts for Mitchell (and Deebo Samuel). LA’s defense is allowing about 100 yards per game on the ground this year, but that number is likely not as good as it looks due to so many teams having to pass to catch up in the second halves of games.

George Kittle over 4.5 receptions and 57.5 receiving yards

First things first, The Rams are more than likely going to have Jalen Ramsey shadow Deebo Samuel in this game. That should make Kittle the first look on just about all passing plays, particularly considering Brandon Aiyuk’s uneven usage this season. Furthermore, the Rams haven’t played a ton of great tight ends this year, but they’re still allowing about 61 yards per game to the position. The 49ers are desperate and should lean into their best playmakers on Monday Night - George Kittle should be the beneficiary of that.

Cooper Kupp over 96.5 receiving yards

This might seem high, but don’t be scared away. Kupp has surpassed that total in five of his nine games this year, and two of the games he came up short in were 96 and 95-yard efforts. Good cornerbacks can’t even stop Cooper Kupp this year, so what the hell are the 49ers going to do against him? Let’s say he comes out of the gate strong with a few catches. How can the 49ers adjust, put Dre Kirkpatrick on him (if he plays) instead of Josh Norman? Give me a break. Kupp is going to eat in this game (especially with Robert Woods lost to a torn ACL), so you might as well make some money off of it while he does.

Honorable Mention: Matthew Stafford’s over/under for longest completion is 38.5 yards. With the Niners’ secondary in shambles and McVay itching to display his quarterback against his buddy Kyle Shanahan, I see a deep shot happening early in this one. Possibly to his newer toy, Odell Beckham Jr.?

