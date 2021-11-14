Golden Nuggets: Get Ready For Lenoir vs Odell

“As for the Rams, the stunning news came out Saturday that Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL.“

“The San Francisco 49ers will be without cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick against the Los Angeles Rams. In addition, Josh Norman is listed as “questionable” for the game. That means that the team’s two rookie corners, Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir, will be active on Monday night, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.”

“The Pro Bowl left tackle has played a lot of football in his college and 11-year NFL career, and usually is skilled enough to not be in the path of a running back coming up behind him. Only twice, has he been collateral damage of a teammate’s force — once by Peterson and more recently, by rookie Elijah Mitchell in the 49ers’ win over the Chicago Bears.“

“We realized he wasn’t going to come back this year,” Shanahan told reporters when asked about the move. “We were giving it as much time as we could. We all felt very strongly that if he could come back, how much he could have helped us. But for the third year in a row, just with his [bad luck] with these injuries, how it was healing, we knew it wasn’t going to be this year.”

“On Friday, two days after Draymond Green screamed at his young teammate, Jordan Poole, on the sideline during a timeout, 49ers’ Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk was asked about the Warriors’ passionate and volatile emotional heartbeat: Do the 49ers’ have a similar rattle-some-cages leader?