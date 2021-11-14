Week 10 early game thread: There are 7 games on the slate this morning

There should be a couple of good games on the early slate today if you have the gall to watch Trevor Sieman and the Saints against a banged-up Titans squad. That should be a lower-scoring game, but both teams are better than many anticipated this season.

The Bills are at the Jets as Mike White has leaped Zach Wilson on New York’s depth chart. No way the Bills lose back-to-back games to two of the worst teams in the NFL, right?

No Big Ben today as Mason Rudolph is at home starting against the fighting Dan Campbell’s. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags are on the road to face Carson Wentz, whose wife is in labor today. Tampa Bay is on the road against Washington. Neither of those three games moves the needle.

The Falcons are at Dallas in what figures to be a high-scoring affair. If the 49ers want to keep their playoff hopes alive, we’re rooting for the Cowboys.

The game of the morning features the Browns and Patriots—the first team to score double-digits wins.