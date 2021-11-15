 clock menu more-arrow no yes

49ers vs. Rams: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

The 49ers look to get off the schneid with a win tonight at Levi’s Stadium

By Kyle Posey
The 49ers had a couple of teams ahead of them in the win/loss column lose on Sunday in the Falcons and the Saints. Both of their divisional opponents lost as well in the Seahawks and the Cardinals. Can they take advantage in both the Wildcard standings as well as the NFC West standings with a win over the Rams? Against a divisional opponent, you can throw everything out of the window.

Los Angeles Rams (7-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (3-5)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT Location: Santa Clara, CA

Network: ESPN

Broadcast: I don’t know about you, but I love Peyton and Eli Manning and would listen to them over the trio of Louis Riddick, Steve Levy, and Brian Griese every day of the week.

No need for a TV map tonight as the game is nationally televised.

Odds: Rams -3.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 50

The total on the game has climbed, which indicates Vegas is expecting a high-flying affair between these two teams.

