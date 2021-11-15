49ers place S Tavon Wilson and Sanu on IR; activate S Tony Jefferson for tonight’s game

The 49ers announced a few roster moves ahead of tonight’s big game against the Rams. The team places safety Tavon Wilson and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on the injured reserve. Both players must miss a minimum of three games.

The Niners activated safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad for tonight to take Wilson's place on the active roster. Jefferson figures to serve as a reserve safety behind Jimmie Ward and rookie Talanoa Hufanga.

Knowing how much the Rams play 11 personnel (3 WR/1/TE/1 RB), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jefferson serve as the extra defensive back if DeMeco Ryans is comfortable with the veteran.

San Francisco relied more and more on Sanu as the season has progressed. We’ve seen snap counts for Trent Sherfield and Jauan Jennings all but disappear in recent weeks. Against the Cardinals, both players combined for 15 snaps playing seven and eight snaps, respectively.

Jennings figures to be the better blocker, given his size. However, Sherfield is the speedier target that can win at multiple levels. The receiver rotation will be interesting to sort out with Sanu on the injured reserve. I’m curious if it’s a mix between the backup tight ends like Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley or if we see more snaps from Kyle Juszczyk.