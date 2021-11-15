49ers inactives: Banks, Sermon, Thomas, and Lenoir are all active

We’re just a little over an hour away from Monday night’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West Showdown. Here’s a look at the 49ers inactive list:

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)

OL Colton McKivitz

Jimmie Ward is active and that’s huge. You can say the same for Arik Armstead and the rest of the players who were listed as questionable.

very rookie is active from the 2021 NFL Draft class. So now the question becomes, how much of them will we see? Will Kyle Shanahan work in a series or have package plays for Trey Lance? That hasn’t happened since his injury.

Aaron Banks has yet to see the field this season, while Trey Sermon has been used sparingly when every running back is healthy. Elijah Mitchell will start, and Jeff Wilson Jr. is sure to be his backup. But there could be a role for Sermon if the 49ers feel as though he’s a better third-down back than Wilson Jr.

Mike McGlinchey is inactive with means we’ll see Jaylon Moore at right tackle — unless the Niners continue to roll with veteran Tom Compton. Creating two new spots on the offensive line by starting Banks over Daniel Brunskill would seem like a stretch for a coach as conservative as Kyle Shanahan.

Josh Norman is active after being limited in practice all week. Now, whether he starts or not is an entirely different question. Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have defended Norman, which would lead you to believe they’re comfortable with putting him back onto the field.

Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas are set to be the backups if Norman continues to start. I’d play Lenoir and let Thomas continue to play on special teams. Norman could be on a shorter leash if he makes a mistake, but that line of thinking continues to cut into the development of the rookies.

Here’s the Rams inactive list:

WR Robert Woods (has not been moved to IR yet)

QB Bryce Perkins

CB Dont’e Deayon

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

TE Brycen Hopkins

That means Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. are both active.