49ers vs. Rams second-half thread: Get over 30 points and win the game

The 49ers are leading the Rams 21-7 at halftime after Jimmie Ward had two interceptions — matching his career total — and the offense had one drive that went 11 minutes and another that lasted eight.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo was getting it out quick in the first half: He averaged 2.27 seconds from snap to throw, on pace to be his quickest this season. Each pass was within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Garoppolo is a perfect 8-of-8 for 89 yards and a touchdown, while the rushing attack averages four yards per carry, but it's keeping the offense ahead of the chains. So far, the difference in the game is the penalties and turnovers.

The Rams shot themselves in the foot with a fake field goal attempt to end the half on 4th & 8. DJ Jones made an incredibly athletic play to make a stop to keep it a 14-point game.

If the 49ers want to ensure a victory, they’ll need to score twice this half. Preferably, one of those scores is a touchdown.