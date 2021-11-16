Oh, Hey There! Do you believe in the 49ers again?

There’s nothing quite like waking up after a blowout victory in prime time. The sun shines brighter, food tastes better, and for at least 24 hours, all is right with the 49ers. In today’s Oh, Hey There! podcast, Javier Vega and Leo Luna asked a very simple question: do you believe in the 49ers again?

“I’m just excited,” Luna said, “I’m excited - this team’s got me reeled back in, man. They put the hook in me, and they’re reeling me in. I like what I’m seeing from these guys. You have guys like Jimmie Ward, who is looking better than last season. You have Azeez Al-Shaair, who is playing better than what Dre Greenlaw played last season. You have Nick Bosa this year when you didn’t have him at all last year...This team has got me on the hook, and I’m excited for it. I’m all here for it.”

Consistency is going to be key from this point out. So much of the season felt like a struggle to get back to the kind of showing the 49ers had on Monday Night. They needed a complete performance against an actual good team. Now that they’ve done that, do you have faith that they can keep doing that going forward?

At the start of the year, Kyle Shanahan talked about this team having a chance to be in every game and be one of the few teams legitimately competing for a Super Bowl. With the Jaguars and Vikings coming up on the schedule, there is a path for them to be firmly entrenched in the playoff hunt by the time they have another NFC West game in Week 13.

Good teams find a way to build off of this win and climb above .500 against bad to average teams. We’ll find out which category the 49ers fall into by the time the calendar hits December.

Poll Do you believe in the 49ers again as a playoff team?

Make sure you check out the entire Oh, Hey There! episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your pods.

Other topics in today’s episode