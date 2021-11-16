49ers injury updates: Deebo has a shin contusion; Elijah Mitchell has a finger fracture

Kyle’s update, 1:55 p.m.: The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have waived CB Dre Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick (6-2, 190) appeared in six games (one start) and registered six tackles for the 49ers after signing with the team on September 14, 2021.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media this afternoon and provided a few injury updates. For what feels like the first time all season, The Niners came out of Monday night relatively unscathed on the injury front.

Rookie right tackle Jaylon Moore left the game in the first quarter due to a knee injury. Shanahan said there’s no major structural damage, which means Moore should return in a timely matter.

Elijah Mitchell suffered a finger fracture. Shanahan said Mitchell is having surgery today and that he’s “pretty optimistic it’ll be alright” but wasn’t certain. It sounded like Shanahan expects Mitchell to practice Wednesday. He’ll get a pin put in his finger. Shanahan raved about Mitchell’s toughness and the way he runs the ball:

“You see the toughness and how hard he runs and the toughness in playing through stuff. We usually don’t know until after the game, in this case, today, because he doesn’t complain. He just goes to work.”

Deebo Samuel has a shin contusion and is day-to-day. Josh Norman will continue to be limited with a rib injury. That’s the extent of the injury report.

Shanahan said the 49ers didn’t love the matchups for Trey Lance against the Rams. He wants packages for him to give the team a significant advantage, and that wasn’t the case Monday night.

When asked how Lance is coming along as far as understanding the playbook, here’s what Shanahan said:

“Trey got the whole playbook in his head, and he was able to do that in training camp. If you work at it, you’re gonna learn it all, but it’s about going through it full speed. It’s about going through it in-game time, tempo, and going against blitzes, all the stuff that can surprise you and knowing when a play’s a good play, when it’s a bad play when you’ve got to get out of something.

So that just comes with experience, and he’s getting more and more of it, and he can never get too much.”