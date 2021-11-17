San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has morphed into a superstar this season and has been recognized for his talents after another impressive performance against the Rams. Samuel was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10 after being the catalyst in the 49ers' 31-10 upset over Los Angeles Monday night. This is the second time in three weeks Samuel has won the award.

Samuel played fullback, running back, slot receiver, X, Z, everywhere. He finished with five receptions for 97 yards. Samuel added five carries for 36 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Deebo’s toughness is unmatched. He’s truly a unicorn the way Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers can deploy him. Defenses must account for Samuel on every play. By moving him around the formation, you didn’t have to worry about Jalen Ramsey matching up on Samuel.

When the 49ers needed yards, they went to Deebo — whether that was turning around and handing the ball off to him or targeting Samuel on 4th down. The best players make big plays in clutch situations. That’s what Samuel has done all season, and it didn’t stop against the Rams.

By now, the Rams are aware of Samuel. If not, he has no issue going on social media and letting them know:

I appreciate the pettiness from Samuel based on something Aaron Donald said over a year ago.

Samuel is on pace to be in contention for Offensive Player of the Year in the NFL. Unfortunately, Samuel doesn’t have the volume other receivers do. He has 52 receptions, which is 13th in the NFL. He’s making the most of those opportunities, though.

Samuel is second in the NFL with 979 yards and third in the NFL in yards per reception at 18.1. However, he’ll need to tack on a few more touchdowns to snatch the spotlight from Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Samuel has five touchdowns compared to Kupp’s ten.

Samuel has been a pleasant surprise this season. This is what happens when the 49ers' young, talented, speedy skill players stay healthy. I’m looking forward to seeing how he finishes the season and how close he comes to catching Kupp in receiving yards.

Deebo joins Jerry Rice as the only two wide receivers in franchise history to win the award multiple times in a season. In addition, he’s the first Niner to win multiple in the same season since RB Frank Gore in 2009. You can’t beat that company.