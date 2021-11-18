49ers in Five: Kelly Stafford apologizes for throwing food at the Faithful on Monday night

Things obviously did not go well for the Rams on Monday against the 49ers. Any Rams fans in the stands had were certainly going to hear it from the home crowd, who was desperate to see their team finally win in Levi’s Stadium. One of those Rams fans who heard some trash was Kelly Stafford, the wife of L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford. Apparently things got out of hand quickly, and she was called out on social media.

“WHY DID YOU THROW A PRETZEL AT A NINER FAN sitting behind me,” the fan wrote. “Show some class and support your husband and his new team with grace please. I am a Rams fan and am embarrassed by your actions last night.”

Stafford responded with a classy apology.

“Girl I knowwwww I’m an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously I needed to do it completely different! I’m embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!”

We don’t have any idea of what specifically was said by the fan, but I imagine both sides are a little at fault here. As the wife of a starting quarterback, I’m sure Kelly Stafford hears quite a bit from opposing fans on the road, particularly when the Rams are losing. I can definitely see how that would get frustrating after a while. That said, it’s never okay to throw anything at anyone, and she was right to apologize.

There's also no word on whether Stafford's target caught the soft pretzel, which I think we can all agree is need-to-know information. Soft pretzels are delicious and should never be wasted.