NN Prediction contest Week 11: The 49ers look to get back to .500 against the Jaguars

Week 11 will tell us whether the 49ers are for real. If they roll into Jacksonville and handle business, then it’s time to start believing. There has been skeptical optimism about the Niners future — which is fair, because San Francisco hasn’t given us a reason to believe they’ll be consistent. Yet.

The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites over Trevor Lawrence and the Jags over at DraftKings SportsBook. The total on the game is 45. If the Niners play the way they did against the Rams, then 31-13 sounds about right.

All times listed below are Pacific:

49ers @ Jaguars Sunday, November 21, 10:00 a.m.

Packers @ Vikings - Sunday, November 21, 10:00 a.m.

Washington @ Carolina - Sunday, November 21, 10:00 a.m.

Eagles @ Saints - Sunday, November 21, 10:00 a.m.

Bengals @ Raiders - Sunday, November 21, 1:05 p.m.

Cowboys @ Chiefs - Sunday, November 21, 1:05 p.m.

Visiting Team @ Home Team: Visiting Team score - Home Team score

Using the 49ers @ Jaguars Week 11 game as an example, if you think San Francisco will win 31-13, the required format is:

San Francisco @ Jacksonville: 31-13

If you think the Jaguars will win 24-20, the required format is:

San Francisco @ Jacksonville: 20-24

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

San Francisco @ Jacksonville: 20-24 would be scored as San Francisco winning 24 - 20 based on the bold highlight of San Francisco as the intended winning team. Likewise, San Francisco @ Jacksonville: 24-20 would be scored as the Jaguars winning 24 - 20 based on the bold highlight of Jacksonville as the intended winning team.

A bold highlight of the team’s individual score is unnecessary (and could complicate things anyway) and won’t be considered in the scoring, such as San Francisco @ Jacksonville 24-20(no need to bold the score).

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case Scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.

Week 1 results

Week 2 results

Week 3 results

Week 4 results

Week 5 results

Week 6 results

Week 7 results

Week 8 results

Week 9 results

Week 10 results