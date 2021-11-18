Patriots @ Falcons Thursday Night Football thread: Do your thing, Mac Jones

The 6-4 New England Patriots are facing the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons. Since Week 5, Mac Jones and the Patriots have had the most explosive passing plays in the NFL and the second-most running plays.

Atlanta’s defensive line is one of the worst in the NFL and at stopping the run. This figures, matchup-wise, to be heavily slanted toward New England. On the other side of the ball, the Falcons will be without Cordarrelle Patterson.

If you would have said missing Patterson would be significant before the season started, you likely would have been laughed at. Patterson is arguably the Falcons' most important offensive player. He’s their RB1, and they use him as a mismatch on linebackers out of the backfield.

If you haven’t seen Kyle Pitts play yet, then you’re in for a treat. He’s listed as a tight end, but Pitts plays like a receiver. He has 40 receptions for 606 yards and a touchdown this season.

Speaking of first-round rookies, Mac Jones looks the part. He’s already one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and is excellent at managing the pocket. Oh, and Kendrick Bourne is having a career season. He has 33 receptions for 520 yards and three touchdowns. He’s such an easy player to root for.

The Falcons are the 10th seed in the NFC PLayoff Picture, which is one spot behind San Francisco. This goes without saying, but go Patriots.