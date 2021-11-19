Golden Nuggets: Jimmie Ward Uses Trent Baalke As Fuel

“I still think about the day that, I think it was after the [New York] Giants game, playing cover-3,” Ward recalled. “He came up to me and was like, ‘Jimmie, you don’t know how to play cover-3?’ I’m like ‘I’m the buzz player. I’m doing the right thing. You need to look at your other guys. Who ever is in the hook be pushing the hook on the slant.’ That’s something I’ll never forget.”

“Elijah Mitchell underwent surgery to repair the fractured finger suffered on Monday night against the Rams. The running back has not practiced this week. However, he was seen today on a side field in a blue no-contact jersey and a bandage over his finger.”

“Samuel doesn’t typically give long answers while speaking with reporters. However, he had a lot to say about his former teammate, Emmanuel Sanders, with whom he still keep in contact.”

“Steve Young has noticed this shift. He joined the Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Show as he does every week, and suggested the 49ers should stick with this shotgun-heavy offense.”

“DeMeco had asked for us three captains on the defense, me, Jimmie (Ward) and Arik (Armstead) to speak to the defense,” Warner said on the latest episode of “49ers Talk.” “I asked him, ‘Well, do you mind if the coaches were to step out while we spoke to them?’”