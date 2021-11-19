49ers DC DeMeco Ryans impressed by Nick Bosa’s return to form after ACL injury

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa has been one of the best players on the team since he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Yet, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans still did not know what to expect from the young defensive lineman this season. Bosa, of course, tore his ACL early last year and was forced off the field for nearly a year. Returning from such a significant injury can always pose complications.

Just nine games into this season, though, Bosa has been arguably more productive than before the injury. He has amassed 31 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles in just nine games. He is currently on pace to easily eclipse his numbers from 2019, when he was selected to the Pro Bowl, named Defensive Rookie of the Year and helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

In his weekly press conference on Thursday, Ryans was asked about Bosa’s performance this season. He detailed just how impressed he’s been by the Ohio State alum.