49ers DC DeMeco Ryans impressed by Nick Bosa’s return to form after ACL injury

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa has been one of the best players on the team since he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Yet, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans still did not know what to expect from the young defensive lineman this season. Bosa, of course, tore his ACL early last year and was forced off the field for nearly a year. Returning from such a significant injury can always pose complications.
Just nine games into this season, though, Bosa has been arguably more productive than before the injury. He has amassed 31 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles in just nine games. He is currently on pace to easily eclipse his numbers from 2019, when he was selected to the Pro Bowl, named Defensive Rookie of the Year and helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.
In his weekly press conference on Thursday, Ryans was asked about Bosa’s performance this season. He detailed just how impressed he’s been by the Ohio State alum.
“You talk about a guy who’s coming back off of such a tragic injury with the ACL and just the way he’s [Nick Bosa] come back this year and he hasn’t really missed a beat. He’s been moving around, but he’s been very productive. His sack production has been going up and he’s still steady climbing. He’ll probably have a career-year this year, the way he’s going, if he keeps trending in the right direction. Just think it’s awesome to see a guy who’s come back from such a devastating moment to see him come back this year, the way he’s come back and been just excellent for us. Very productive around the ball, around the quarterback. It’s a credit to him and I’m just still amazed at the way that he’s come back and not just have to ease his way back in, he’s come back and he’s played at a high level and he has not missed a beat. He’s actually gotten better, so I’m really pleased and excited for Bosa and what he’s done to come back this year. It has been awesome... Not many guys can come back and just hop in like Bosa has done. Many guys you have to take your time and ease them into games and keep them on a rep count. When you look at our first game, he got way more reps than we thought he should get, but he was fine and he hasn’t missed a beat from there. It’s a testament to just how hard Bosa works when he’s here, when he’s not here, he’s always working on his body. And he’s a true pro.”
