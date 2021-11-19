Elijah Mitchell is doubtful against the Jaguars

The final 49ers injury report is out, and here are the three players unlikely to suit up against the Jaguars Sunday:

OUT

DT Mo Hurst (calf)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DOUBTFUL

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

Mitchell isn’t as far along as expected after not practicing Friday. Shanahan said he injured his finger at some point in the second quarter on Monday night. Mitchell didn’t tell anybody until after the game because he thought his finger was just jammed. Michell also has a rib injury.

The 49ers gave him 27 carries against the Rams. If that’s how Mitchell’s usage will be down the stretch, then they’ll need him healthy and fresh. If you cannot get past the Jaguars without Mitchell, then there are bigger problems in San Francisco.

That means Jeff Wilson Jr. will likely start while Trey Sermon serves as the backup. Kyle Juszczyk has been the third-down back recently.

Shanahan has yet to make a decision on whether linebacker Dre Greenlaw or safety Jaquiski Tartt will suit up against the Jaguars. That decision for both players will come on Saturday.

Deebo Samuel, Jaylon Moore, and Josh Norman were all limited during practice throughout the week. Each player was fully cleared to play Sunday, although Shanahan wouldn’t say who would start at right tackle between Moore and Tom Compton.

Moore played 19 snaps Monday against the Rams. He was promising, athletic, and fun to watch. I hope he gets the start.

Here’s Jacksonville's injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

RB James Robinson (heel, knee)

OUT

LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)