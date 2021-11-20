Golden Nuggets: Elijah Mitchell Is Doubtful

“While the team had expressed some optimism that he would play, general manager John Lynch indicated Friday morning on KNBR that the surgery was “a little different than what we anticipated.... Kyle Shanahan said later on Friday that Mitchell would be doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

“Jimmy’s such a dynamic thrower,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said on KNBR’s Murph & Mac show. “And one thing I’ve learned over time, around him, he really needs his legs. He got hurt versus Seattle. He got that calf contusion, and I thought he was playing well before that. When that happened, he missed the time. But even when he came back (against the Colts), he just wasn’t quite right. Now, when he’s been healthy, he’s played at a really high level this year.”

“These guys [the Jaguars] — I know people get tired of teams saying that — but these guys are really an up-and-coming team,” Lynch said. “All you have to do is turn on the Buffalo tape from a couple of weeks ago. And Buffalo, to me, I think in the last two or three years, I think it’s the best or one of the best teams we faced in terms of just complete teams. And Jacksonville took it to them and beat them — I believe it was 9-6 — a couple of weeks ago. So, I think that spoke to us. We understand we’ve got to bring it.”