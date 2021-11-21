49ers vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

We will find out whether the 49ers are contenders today as they take on a Jaguars team that competes on defense but doesn’t have enough firepower to stay with the upper echelon teams of the NFL.

As you know, Jacksonville can catch even the best teams sleeping at home. The Bills failed to score a touchdown. The difference between Buffalo and San Francisco is the Niners are playing for their season. They should treat every game as a must-win and aren’t in a position to overlook anybody in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers (4-5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Play-by-Play: Chris Myers

Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston

Sideline Reporter: Jen Hale

Network: Fox

Here’s the TV map, courtesy of 506 Sports. If you are in the orange, you’ll get the 49ers/ Jags game in your area.

If you're struggling to find a stream, then search on Twitter each team's name or google them, and you'll have plenty of options available.

Odds: 49ers -6.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 45.5

Vegas is suggesting a Niners victory with a score in the ballpark of 26-20.