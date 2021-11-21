Will the real 49ers, please stand up? Today, we’ll find out what this team is made of.

The Niners activated S Jaquiski Tartt from the injured reserve and elevated CB Davontae Harris from the practice squad Saturday. They did not activate Dre Greenlaw, who has been “close” two weeks in a row now.

“OK, so the 49ers clearly own the Rams, but a question persists: Are they any good?”

““I think Emmanuel, I still don’t think he’s reached his full ceiling,” Shanahan said. “Emmanuel’s earned everything he’s gotten here. He started the first year just playing on scout team the whole year. Ended up the second year, which I believe was 2019, being our starting corner, playing at a high level. I think he’s played at a very high level this year.”

Azeez Al-Shaair, Linebacker, #51 — San Francisco 49ers

After getting gashed in the run game for three straight weeks, the 49ers took advantage of an early lead and a limited Darrell Henderson, holding the Rams to 52 rushing yards.

The Jaguars have the sixth fewest rushing attempts this season, but need to unleash running back James Robinson if they’re to pull off the upset. Despite battling a heel injury, Robinson is too good to not be heavily involved.

When not trying to stop the run, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will be tasked with limiting quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s new favorite target, tight end Dan Arnold.

Perhaps Shanahan simply knows how to manipulate Aaron Donald and Co. with his creative pre-snap shifts and motions before punching the Rams in the mouth with a power-based running game that tests the physicality and toughness of the unit. That is why he could boldly stand in front of his players and tell them he wanted to run the ball at least 40 times in a prime-time matchup that turned into a lopsided win.

One of those meetings was with coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to Lynch, Shanahan and Aiyuk both “got some things off their chest” but the overall tone of the conversation was one of honesty and gave Aiyuk a better understanding of what was frustrating the staff. Aiyuk also sought and received advice from veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu, as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who is Aiyuk’s locker neighbor.

“That’s I think why everyone loves watching the NFL because every game can be like that,” Shanahan said. “You have to play very well to win consistently and I don’t think people get how hard it is for the players emotionally and physically to do that every single week for this long.”

“We’ll see at the end of this, but it’s just one game at a time,” Shanahan said. “And when you get to 16, that’s probably the first time we’ll actually think about, ‘Oh, there is a 17th one.’ We’ll deal with it.”