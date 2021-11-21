49ers @ Jaguars game thread: Will Deebo Samuel take over once again?

With Elijah Mitchell inactive, we’re likely looking at a heavy workload for Jeff Wilson Jr., with rookie running back Trey Sermon spelling him. Are we overlooking Deebo Samuel as a running back?

Even with Mitchell healthy last week, Samuel lined up in the backfield as a running back on the 49ers' first possession. Samuel remains the Queen on the chessboard for this offense. I’m fascinated to see how Kyle Shanahan plans to attack the Jaguars' defense and if he’ll be more aggressive down the field against a younger defense.

On the other side of the ball, the theme should be to continue to force turnovers. That was the case against the Rams, albeit Jimmie Ward having a multi-interception game isn’t sustainable. That doesn’t mean the defense can deflect a Trevor Lawrence pass, and it land into the hands of somebody else.

Assuming the 49ers “are who we thought they were,” my score prediction is 31-13.