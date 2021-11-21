49ers dominate the Jaguars from start to finish to win 30-10

We wanted to see the 49ers handle the Jaguars. But, the way San Francisco started the game, it seemed as though they were well on their way. The Niners marched 19 plays on a drive that took 13 minutes off the clock. A sack on 3rd & 4 was negated by a Jaguars penalty to keep the drive alive. On 2nd & 1 from Jacksonville’s two, Jimmy Garoppolo missed a wide-open Jeff Wilson Jr. for a would-be touchdown.

Instead of going for it on 4th & 1 from the two, Kyle Shanahan elected to kick a field goal. That was...questionable, to say the least. It felt like an emotional decision as opposed to the correct decision. San Francisco settled for three points. It was never going to come back to haunt the team this game, but in the long-term, who knows.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on their next two drives, which totaled seven plays to combine for just over six total minutes. Jimmy Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk for 34 yards, and Deebo Samuel punched it in from 25 yards out to make it 10-0.

After Josh Norman’s fifth forced fumble off a peanut punch ended a Jacksonville drive before it could get started, Garoppolo threw a dime to Aiyuk as he was under pressure on 3rd & goal to make it 17-0. Aside from the end zone miss to Wilson, Garoppolo was money in the first half.

After having run four plays through 1.5 quarters, Jacksonville made it into 49ers territory and the red zone on their third drive. However, they had to settle for a field goal after impressive plays from Marcell Harris, Emmanuel Moseley, and Talanoa Hufanga.

DeMeco Ryans used a “big dime” package that featured Jaquiski Tartt playing deep at free safety, with Jimmie Ward walking down into man coverage, and Hufanga hanging around the line of scrimmage. This feels like the defenses best personnel the defense can trot out on passing downs.

The 49ers added a field goal before the end of the half to make the score 20-3. We saw Trey Sermon catch a pass for 23 yards out of the backfield. I like the idea of using him as a receiver to build some confidence for the rookie. It also keeps him involved.

To recap the first half, the 49ers have 16 first downs. The Jaguars have run 15 plays. Kyle Shanahan still has questionable clock management issues, but the talent gap in this game was too much for Jacksonville to overcome.

Nick Bosa was held on the first drive of the third quarter. It’s not a 49ers game until that happens.

The 49ers marched 11 plays for 77 yards thanks to a 15-yard pass to Deebo, an 11-yard run from Deebo, and a 21-yard carry from Deebo. It was capped off with a one-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle.

Shanahan tried to sneak a touchdown to Trent Williams, but he was well covered. Williams showed impressive athleticism on the target but was double-covered. Kittle’s touchdown made it 27-3.

Bosa drew another hold to start the fourth quarter and also added a sack. Bosa added his second sack on the drive to give him ten sacks on the season.

Despite being up 24 points in the fourth quarter, Trey Lance didn’t enter the game with eight minutes to play. We also saw Tom Compton at right tackle instead of Jaylon Moore. The good news was that Sermon received some much-needed touches.

A 45-yard Gould field goal made it 30-3. Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir entered the game on the Jaguars' ensuing drive at cornerback. Jacksonville wasted little time as they entered 49ers territory within two plays.

After a pass interference in the end zone on Tartt, James Robinson punched it in from one yard out to make the score 30-10.

Sermon eventually entered the game along with Aaron Banks. 30.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo today: 16-22 for 176 yards and 2 TDs for a passer rating of 126.3. Garoppolo with four straight games over a 100 passer rating for the second time in his career. It was an all-around domination from start to finish, and that was what we wanted to see coming in.

Next up: Minnesota.