Golden Nuggets: Victory Monday... Hennything Is Possible!!

“NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner told 49ers Postgame host Laura Britt and analyst Joe Staley that he believes Kyle Shanahan’s team can go undefeated the rest of the way if they stick to what has worked the last two weeks.”

“A win over Jacksonville wasn’t news for the 49ers in a vacuum. They thoroughly beat down an inferior opponent, but in the process they climbed back to .500 and put themselves in the heat of the playoff race.”

“In the days and hours approaching kickoff, Kyle Shanahan likes to present his team with a mental picture of the game he wants his 49ers to play. That’s where the previous “run the ball 40 times” declarations come in (and I’m sure will pop up again) — it’s not that he believes a win is guaranteed if he just stubbornly calls 40 run plays, it’s that if the 49ers push the game to a place where 40 runs are natural, they have their best shot to win.”

“I think I’ve definitely improved a lot. I think I’m starting to get the hang of just how to really get sacks, get numbers,” Bosa said Sunday. “My rookie year I was just out there rushing, trying to win every time. It worked well, but now I’m really getting the hang of how the sack leaders in the league do it. They go out there with a plan and know when their opportunities are going to come, and they’re ready for it.”

“For the second time in seven days, the once-struggling 49ers used the same season-shifting formula to win against an overwhelmed opponent that did not recover after it was ground down soon after kickoff. The 49ers eviscerated the Jaguars 30-10 with a relentless clock-eating rushing attack and a punishing defense, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo excelled in managing the offense and time of possession.”

“Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington during Williams’ early days in the NFL, which began after he was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Williams started in on Shanahan right away about the possibility of catching a pass, but he had to wait until 2021 before it came to fruition—just over one year after reuniting with Shanahan following a trade to the 49ers in 2020.”