Golden Nuggets: Is Any NFL Team “Good” This Year

“On the whole, there are more reasons to be optimistic than pessimistic about the 49ers’ chances to make the playoffs, but this is still a team which wins largely by controlling the tempo, and it will likely have to prove it can win in other ways down the stretch.”

“I just told him, ‘Great job. Now put your helmet on,’” Shanahan told reporters via a conference call on Monday. “It took him too long to hear ‘put your helmet on,’ but I thought, from what I saw, I saw him competing as hard as you can compete on a run play and just playing until the whistle.”

“Kyle Shanahan was asked Monday why Lance did not get an opportunity earlier in the game, and explained that he waited to bring on the entire second team until things were clearly in hand.”

“Here are snap counts and performance notes from the victory at Jacksonville.”

“Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call, one day after the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He provided the following injury updates from the game.”