49ers/Seahawks Week 13 Sunday Night matchup likely to be flexed out today

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that although the NFL hasn’t yet announced the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks Sunday Night matchup in Week 13 matchup will be moved, it’s likely to be flexed out today with either the Broncos/Chiefs or the Chargers/Bengals game.

So, it sounds like the Niners will lose a primetime game thanks to their rivals trending in the wrong direction. San Francisco has won two in a row, and it could be three with a spot in one of the final playoff standings come Week 13.

In the Seahawks case, we are seeing the end of an era. They are 3-7 and were blanked by Green Bay two weeks ago before struggling to muster much of anything against the fighting Colt McCoy’s this past Sunday. Seattle has a Monday night game against Washington this upcoming week. The NFL should start allowing itself to flex Monday Night’s games out, too.

That way, we can avoid primetime games where Daniel Jones goes head-to-head against Tom Brady. I doubt I’m the only one who feels this way, but the primetime scheduling has been abysmal this season. We shouldn’t have to wait until Week 12 to flex a Monday night game. By now, these teams are established and the NFL knows who and who cannot play.

Anyway, the silver lining in the 49ers/Seahawks game being flexed out is San Francisco could be the team that officially eliminates Seattle from the playoff race if they lose to Washington next week. That’d be the cherry on top of what could be the last time we have to worry about Russell Wilson in a Seahawks jersey.

We’ll update you once there are more details about this game.