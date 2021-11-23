49ers sign WR Devin Funchess to the practice squad

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced the 49ers are signing wide receiver Devin Funchess to the practice squad. Funchess had 21 touchdowns in four years with the Carolina Panthers from 2015-18. He broke his collarbone after one game against the Colts in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID. Funchess did not make it out of the Packers training camp this past season with a hamstring injury.

Is there an injury at wide receiver for San Francisco? Or is this just the pro personnel bringing in a player that has the size (6-4, 225 pounds) to block and win in the red zone? It could be both. We also might never see Funchess on the field. He has a similar body type and playing style to Jauan Jennings.

Also, the Vikings will be without their 330-pound nose tackle and will now have two sub-290-pound defensive tackles against a team that has run the ball over 40 times in each of its past two games:

Vikings going from 330 pound DTs for both DT positions to like 280 pounds at both spots. Right on time to play a Shanahan team — Arif Hasan, hates turkey ❌ (@ArifHasanNFL) November 23, 2021

Dalvin Tomlinson was played on the COVID-19/reserve list. That is....great news for the Niners' offense.