49ers in Five: Deebo Samuel says the team is “unstoppable” right now

Thanks to great players like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers scored 61 points in six days and put themselves squarely in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. As you might imagine, they’re feeling pretty good about themselves right now, and Deebo wasn’t afraid to show it during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show yesterday.

“You just see the defense flying around, special teams flying around, just flying around on all cylinders, in all phases. Once we play ball all together we’re unstoppable. You can see. Jimmy had two picks his first game back from his quad, you see Bosa and Fred and all those guys swarming to the ball. Arik Armstead and all those guys. We ran the ball 45 times against the Rams. You can just tell what kind of team we have. It don’t matter if we’re throwing it or running it, all 11 guys out there are just flying around.”

Based on how they played the last two weeks, you would think this is the most confident the 49ers have been all season long.

Even though they started the year with two straight victories, they weren’t dominant performances like the games against the Rams and Jags. The weird ending to the Lions game almost made it feel like a loss, and the Eagles game was a 17-11 defensive struggle. Hardly anything to get your chest puffed up about.

Now, however, the tables have turned. The offense is a well-oiled machine, converting 14 of their last 26 third downs. The defense has generated four turnovers in their last two games, and frankly, has just flat out stopped missing tackles. Finally, for at least two games, the 49ers lived up to what so many of us expected to see before the season began.

It will be interesting to see how they come out against the Vikings. It’s one thing to handle your business when you know your back is against the wall. It’s another to keep the intensity up when you’ve been hearing how good you are for two weeks. Here’s hoping we see a repeat of the 2019 playoff game in Santa Clara.

Make sure you download today’s 49ers in Five podcast wherever you get your podcasts. In today’s show, you’ll also hear a mini Vikings scouting report from Nick Bosa on KNBR, as well as something crazy that Chris Simms said about our quarterbacks with Dan Patrick. Smash that subscribe button and make sure you won’t miss an episode going forward.