Golden Nuggets: The Seahawks Just Aren’t Ready For Prime Time

“San Francisco’s divisional matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks on December 5 has been flexed out of the Sunday night slot, and moved to a 1:25 p.m. start time in Seattle. Chiefs-Broncos will get the night game on NBC. The move by the NFL is more of a commentary on the Seahawks, who are 3-7 and coming off a 23-13 loss at the hands of the Cardinals.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess to the practice squad after a workout, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.”

“Yeah. I think B.A. has been playing at a real high level here these last few weeks in all aspects of the game,” Shanahan said. “Just his physicality in the run game, his physicality when he’s got the ball in his hand, and his physicality when the ball is in the air. His game has become a lot sharper, he’s not hesitating on anything and I feel his confidence growing and you can see the quarterback’s and his teammates’ confidence growing around him.”

“Although this part of it has never been stated, one of the reasons the 49ers decided to move up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft was to apply the savings from Jimmy Garoppolo’s future salary to other players.”

“What happens to a defense when 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel lines up at running back?

Ask poor Jacksonville inside linebacker Damien Wilson.”

“I solicited mailbag questions on Twitter at 2:05 a.m. PT Monday (I took an early flight out of Jacksonville, Fla.) and only got a trickle of responses. I did the same at 7 a.m. Tuesday and got a torrent. Lesson learned: Now I know the sweet spot.”