Deebo Samuel currently has the third-most Pro Bowl votes among all WRs

The NFL released its early top vote-getters in fan balloting for the Pro Bowl. The 49ers were well-represented, with multiple players near the top or in the lead. But, of course, it's in November, and we’re talking about the Pro Bowl. Still, it’s nice to know your players are being recognized for their talents. It may not matter to us, but you’re kidding yourself if you think it doesn’t matter to the players.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is No. 1 among all fullbacks. It wouldn’t feel right if that weren’t the case. Juszczyk has a chance to surpass his career highs in receptions and receiving yards this season. It may not show up in the box score, but this has been his most valuable season. Juszczyk is contributing more than ever in pass protection.

Speaking of career seasons, Nick Bosa is second among all edge rushers in leading vote-getters. During his rookie season (14 games), Bosa had 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Through 10 games this season, Bosa has 16 tackles for loss and ten sacks, per Sports Info Solutions.

Using Sports Info Solutions’ “total points saved” metric, Bosa is tied for third in the NFL among defensive linemen behind Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. That’s the company you want to keep.

All-everything Deebo Samuel is third in the voting. I will vote for him as a running back. Tight end George Kittle is sixth in the voting, along with punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

Fred Warner, Trent Williams, and, you guessed it, Daniel Brunskill are all No. 8 at their respective positions.

Once the dust settles, I’d imagine Williams, Bosa, Deebo, Juszczyk, and Jimmie Ward will make it. If Warner gets hot, he’ll likely sneak into the Pro Bowl.

Jimmy Garoppolo has Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, and Aaron Rodgers in front of him statistically. Jimmy would have to have a few three-touchdown performances to climb the rankings.