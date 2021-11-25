Golden Nuggets: Happy Thanksgiving!

“Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that both Dre Greenlaw, who was placed on injured reserve September 18 with a core/groin injury, and Dee Ford, who went on injured reserve on November 6 with a back injury, are hoped to practice and be activated before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.”

“Greenlaw did a good job out there today,” Shanahan said during KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks show. “He’ll go meet with the trainers now and tell them how it felt and stuff. Dee, we don’t want to put him [out there] three days in a row, just because of how he’s been since he’s been here. So, we’re waiting until tomorrow to start to practice him.”

“A quietly lingering rumor in the NFL discourse is that the 49ers could wind up keeping Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, giving Trey Lance another year to ride the bench and develop as the backup. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the person most qualified to address this idea, was asked about it in a press conference Wednesday.”

“You try to just do that stuff, and unfortunately, it kind of confused us a little,” Shanahan admitted, “because when we snapped the ball, it looked like they had 11 guys inside the box because no one knew where to go, and we ended up busting a couple of guys open.”

“The 49ers have gotten back into the playoff hunt by playing bully ball on the ground, an approach they’re likely to stick to Sunday against a Vikings defense that ranks 27th in run defense and that will be missing a big chunk of its defensive line.”