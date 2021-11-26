NN prediction contest and game picks for Week 12: Will the 49ers make it 3 wins in a row?

The 49ers are 3-point favorites over the Vikings for this upcoming Sunday, with the total on the game set at 49 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. My bold prediction will be this game, not the Packers/Rams, will be the marquee game in the afternoon slot that everyone watches.

All times listed below are Pacific:

Jets @ Texans - November, 28, 10:00 a.m.

Steelers @ Bengals - November, 28, 10:00 a.m.

Vikings @ 49ers - November, 28, 2:25 p.m.

Rams @ Packers - November, 28, 2:25 p.m.

Browns @ Ravens - November, 28, 5:20 p.m.

Seattle @ Washington - Monday, Noevember 29, 5:15 p.m.

Using the Vikings @ 49ers Week 12 game as an example. If you think San Francisco will win 24-20, the required format is:

Vikings @ 49ers 20-24.

If you think Minnesota will win 24-20, the required format is:

Vikings @ 49ers 24-20

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

Vikings @ 49ers 24-20 would be scored as the 49ers winning 24-20 based on the bold highlight of the 49ers as the intended winning team. Likewise, Vikings @ 49ers 24-20 would be scored as a 49ers win based on the bold highlight of the Niners.

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case Scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.

