If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and the Director of Content for Ball Blast Football, if you don’t know.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Niners are 3 point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. Here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Deebo Samuel over 67.5 receiving yards and over 23.5 yards on his longest reception

The Vikings are allowing the second-most receiving yards per game to wideouts this year at 195 per game. So even with Brandon Aiyuk getting more opportunities lately, there will still be plenty of yards available for Deebo against this defense. As far as the longest catch, Deebo has actually surpassed that number in eight of his ten games this season. Throw in the fact that Samuel is averaging 9.5 yards after the catch this year, and we feel pretty good about this bet. Plus, if Elijah Mitchell returns, he’ll likely suck up the carries that Deebo was getting out of the backfield, which would give him even more chances to make a play at receiver.

Justin Jefferson over 84.5 receiving yards

First of all, Jefferson has been absolutely crushing it lately. Mike Zimmer has been pressuring Kirk Cousins to push the ball down the field, and Cousins has been doing that by chucking it to Justin. Over his last two games, Jefferson has racked up 312 receiving yards on 17 catches, which is more than 18 yards per reception. Second, even if you think San Francisco is going to continue to dominate time of possession and blow the doors off of people, Jefferson can still hit this number. Remember, on Monday Night Football against the Rams, the 49ers had the ball for more than 39 minutes, and Cooper Kupp still ended up with 122 receiving yards that night.

Dalvin Cook over 77.5 rushing yards

What does DraftKings know that we don’t know? Cook has hit that over in each of the last five weeks, and Mike Zimmer loves to give him the ball. Cook has had at least 17 carries in every game except one this season. The 49ers are also allowing 116 yards per game on the ground this year - and that’s even with the last two weeks factored in when the offense basically held the ball the entire game.

