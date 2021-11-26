Mitchell is questionable; Shanahan is hopeful Greenlaw and Ford will be activated

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media after Friday’s practice and provided the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings:

OUT:

RB JaMychal Hasty (ankle)

Doubtful:

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

Questionable:

RB Elijah Mitchel (finger/ribs)

Hurst practiced on Thursday for the first time since his injury back on October 10, which was his second stint off the injured reserve. Unfortunately, one practice wasn’t enough to get Hurst up to speed, which is why he’s doubtful.

Shanahan said the team could protect Mitchell from his broken finger. After that, it’ll come down to whether Mitchell can tolerate the pain. If he’s comfortable playing, then Mitchell will be a go. The Vikings are an opponent where the 49ers will need Mitchell’s speed.

Laken Tomlinson was listed on the injury report throughout the week as he was dealing with an ankle issue. He’s no longer listed on the injury report. Tomlinson will make his 74th consecutive start Sunday.

Shanahan is hopeful LB Dre Greenlaw and edge rusher Dee Ford will be activated from the injured reserve for Sunday. The decision to play both will come on Saturday. When the media viewed practice, Ford wasn’t on the field, but Shanahan said Ford came out later and was limited.