Golden Nuggets: Elijah Mitchell Questionable Against Vikings Tomorrow

“Two potential moves are lingering for San Francisco with linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive end Dee Ford both opening their practice windows. Greenlaw has practiced the last two weeks, and Ford just got back to practice for this week. Neither player is listed on the injury report since they haven’t been activated yet.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after today’s practice. Here is everything he had to say.”

“The 49ers’ head coach was asked this week about his influence when it comes to having players line up in non-traditional spots. And Shanahan told a story about his dad, Mike, who began making some tweaks to Bill Walsh’s West Coast Offense after he became the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 1992.”