49ers vs. Vikings: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

Today should have the feel of a playoff game

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The 49ers are rolling after two convincing wins. In football, it’s not always who you play but how you play. The Niners have dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball and look to continue that against a depleted Vikings defensive line.

Minnesota Vikings (5-5) @ San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2021
Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT
Location: Santa Clara, CA
Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
Color Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
Sideline Reporter: Sara Walsh

Last year, Vilma called Kendrick “Kevin” Bourne and Kyle “Justin” Juszczyk. He’s also called Nick Bosa by a name other than his first name.

Here’s a look at the TV map, courtesy of 506 Sports:

If you are in the purple, you’ll get the Vikes/Niners game. Unfortunately, they’re in a terrible time slot as this game is competing with the Rams and the Packers.

Odds: 49ers -3 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 49.5

Vegas predicts a 49er win by the score of 27-23. That’s plausible. Both offenses should have success. But, the 49ers' efficiency in the red zone will be the deciding factor. My score prediction is 30-23, Niners.

