Golden Nuggets: Game. Day.

“Greenlaw was activated on Saturday afternoon, but Ford will remain out for at least one more game.”

“Yeah, I think it’s when you can dictate it,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday. “And that’s the best way to dictate a game, is to run the ball. And to do it, it’s not just the running back, it’s not just the O-line, and it’s not just the offense. I feel like when you can dominate a game through the run game, yeah, you’ve got to have all of that with the offense, but it’s the whole team.”

“The Vikings will be without their top four defensive linemen. And the 49ers could have their leading rusher back after a one-game absence.”

“And teams that do that, not just once in a while, but teams that can win a lot of games doing that are usually teams that are extremely hard to beat in any situation in any condition and any type of game.”

San Francisco will run for over 150 yards

A big reason why the Vikings need to get off to a fast start is because of the 49ers’ run-oriented attack. San Francisco ranks eighth in the NFL with 123.2 rushing yards per game but has averaged 170.5 yards on the ground over their past two games.

While Elijah Mitchell is unlikely to play due to a finger injury, the combination of Jeffrey Wilson and Trey Sermon have made for an effective committee. San Francisco has even thrown Deebo Samuel into the backfield, which adds another wrinkle for the Vikings to stop.