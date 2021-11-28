49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell will play against the Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers are about an hour and a half away from kicking off against the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the inactives for the Niners today:

RB JaMycal Hasty

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Maurice Hurst

DE Jordan Willis

Adam Schefter reported that Elijah Mitchell will play today, and that’s the case. If Mitchell is active, that means he’s likely serving as the bell-cow running back — which is great news.

Jordan Willis played the fewest number of snaps between any defensive lineman last week at 12. Kentavius Street and Arden Key each played 14 snaps while Charles Omenihu played 16.

That also means each member of the 49ers rookie class is active. It’s a bit bizarre that we have to mention that, but here we are. Based on how the season and reps have gone, if a rookie not named Mitchell or Jaylon Moore is playing, it’s a sign that there’s an injury somewhere else.

Ian Rapoport reported the Niners' plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason and hand the keys over to Trey Lance next season:

“Absent a Super Bowl run, which at this point is still theoretically possible, this is the 49ers’ plan next season: start Trey Lance, trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Not a surprise there, they’ve been pretty up front about that,” Rapoport said Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning. “What Garoppolo is doing now is increasing the value of picks the 49ers get in a trade involving him, and they make it more likely that a place he wants to go would want to take him.”

That’s not news, is it? The plan was always going to be to recoup draft picks after trading Lance. I’m fascinated to see what Jimmy’s market looks like.