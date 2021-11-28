49ers vs. Vikings game thread: This will be a big test for Fred Warner and the defense

We’re here in what figures to be the game of the day between to .500 teams that can score and do so in a hurry. The talent on both sides of the ball will rival any team. Minnesota trots out Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson. The 49ers have Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk.

Third downs, turnovers, big plays, and open-field tackling. That’s what today will come down to. San Francisco has the advantage in the trenches on both sides of the ball. They have to feel confident about both their running game and pass rush.

As is the case with any quarterback, if you can make him uncomfortable with pressure, you’ll have success. That’s especially the case against Cousins. I was hoping we’d see Dee Ford return, but perhaps, we’ll see a strong performance from Arik Armstead inside.

What are you looking forward to seeing today?